UFC Fight Night 128 Performance Of The Night Bonus Winners

UFC Fight Night 128 has come-and-gone and it was quite the event.

The event saw Kevin Lee dominate Edson Barboza, aside from one scary moment from a hook kick, en route to a fifth round TKO victory due to doctor stoppage.

Also on the card, Frankie Edgar bounced back from his first-ever knockout loss to Brian Ortega by defeating Cub Swanson in a rematch in front of his hometown fans in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Edgar defeated Swanson via unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds.

Earning an extra $50,000 in “Performance of the Night” bonuses at the UFC Atlantic City event were David Branch, Siyar Bahadurzada, Merab Dvalishvili and Ricky Simon.

Branch earned a “Performance of the Night” bonus for his first round knockout of Thiago Santos, while Bahadurzada picked up his bonus for his knockout of Luan Chagas.

Dvalishvili and Simon earned the “Fight of the Night” bonus for the event that took place at the Boardwalk Hall. The fight was an exciting one, which saw a controversial finish as officials ruled that Dvalishvili had passed out in a guillotine choke at the end of the fight.

For complete results of Saturday’s big event, visit the following link: UFC Atlantic City Results: Lee vs. Barboza

What did you think of UFC Fight Night 128? Do you feel the right fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses? Sound off in the comments section below.