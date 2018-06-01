UFC Fight Night 131 Results: Rivera vs. Moraes

UFC Fight Night 131 will go down live tonight (Fri. June 1, 2018) from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.
The main event will see No. 4-ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera take on No. 5-ranked Marlon Moraes. Both men are looking to make a big statement tonight in hopes of earning themselves a 135-pound title opportunity sometime down the road.
In the co-main event lightweights Gregor Gillespie and Vinc Pichel will do battle, while heavyweights Walt Harris and Daniel Spitz meet inside the Octagon as well. Veterans Jake Ellenberger and Ben Saunders will also be participating in welterweight competition.
Check out MMA News’ full coverage of UFC Fight Night 131 here below, and follow along on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes
- Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Vinc Pichel
- Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz
- Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders
- Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur
- Light heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Sam Alvey
Preliminary Card:
- Women’s flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy
- Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. David Teymur
- Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Chance Rencountre
- Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Gleison Tibau
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodi Esquibel
- Bantamweight: Johnny Eduardo vs. Nathaniel Wood
- Flyweight: Jarred Brooks vs. Jose Torres
**MMA News’ UFC Fight Night 131 coverage begins at 6:30 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**