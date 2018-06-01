UFC Fight Night 131 Results: Rivera vs. Moraes

UFC Fight Night 131 will go down live tonight (Fri. June 1, 2018) from the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, New York.

The main event will see No. 4-ranked bantamweight Jimmie Rivera take on No. 5-ranked Marlon Moraes. Both men are looking to make a big statement tonight in hopes of earning themselves a 135-pound title opportunity sometime down the road.

In the co-main event lightweights Gregor Gillespie and Vinc Pichel will do battle, while heavyweights Walt Harris and Daniel Spitz meet inside the Octagon as well. Veterans Jake Ellenberger and Ben Saunders will also be participating in welterweight competition.

Main Card:

Bantamweight: Jimmie Rivera vs. Marlon Moraes

Lightweight: Gregor Gillespie vs. Vinc Pichel

Heavyweight: Walt Harris vs. Daniel Spitz

Welterweight: Jake Ellenberger vs. Ben Saunders

Featherweight: Julio Arce vs. Daniel Teymur

Light heavyweight: Gian Villante vs. Sam Alvey

Preliminary Card:

Women’s flyweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Lauren Murphy

Lightweight: Nik Lentz vs. David Teymur

Welterweight: Belal Muhammad vs. Chance Rencountre

Lightweight: Desmond Green vs. Gleison Tibau

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Women’s strawweight: Jessica Aguilar vs. Jodi Esquibel

Bantamweight: Johnny Eduardo vs. Nathaniel Wood

Flyweight: Jarred Brooks vs. Jose Torres

