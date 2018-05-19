UFC Fight Night Chile Live Results

The UFC is in Santiago, Chile tonight (Sat. May 19, 2018) from the Movistar Arena. In the main event of the evening, former UFC welterweight title challenger Demian Maia will take on No. 7-ranked Kamaru Usman. The winner will likely take the next step in title contention for the 170-pound title.

In the co-main event of the evening, No. 9-ranked women’s strawweight Alexa Grasso will take on No. 12-ranked Tatiana Suarez. A light heavyweight fight between heavy-hitters Jared Cannonier and Dominick Reyes will also take place on the main card.

You can stick with MMA News throughout the night for our live coverage of the event. Results from UFC Chile can be found here below:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Brandon Davis

Bantamweight: Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva

Preliminary Card:

Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Zak Cummings

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

Women's strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo

Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Humberto Bandenay

Main Card:

Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Kamaru Usman

Women's strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez

Light heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes

Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Diego Rivas

Women's flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee

Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque

**Keep refreshing for live results/Live coverage begins at 6:30 P.M. ET**