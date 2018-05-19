UFC Fight Night Chile Live Results

The UFC is in Santiago, Chile tonight (Sat. May 19, 2018) from the Movistar Arena. In the main event of the evening, former UFC welterweight title challenger Demian Maia will take on No. 7-ranked Kamaru Usman. The winner will likely take the next step in title contention for the 170-pound title.
In the co-main event of the evening, No. 9-ranked women’s strawweight Alexa Grasso will take on No. 12-ranked Tatiana Suarez. A light heavyweight fight between heavy-hitters Jared Cannonier and Dominick Reyes will also take place on the main card.
You can stick with MMA News throughout the night for our live coverage of the event. Results from UFC Chile can be found here below:
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:
- Featherweight: Enrique Barzola vs. Brandon Davis
- Bantamweight: Henry Briones vs. Frankie Saenz
- Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs. Felipe Silva
Preliminary Card:
- Welterweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Zak Cummings
- Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja
- Women’s strawweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Syuri Kondo
- Featherweight: Gabriel Benitez vs. Humberto Bandenay
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Demian Maia vs. Kamaru Usman
- Women’s strawweight: Alexa Grasso vs. Tatiana Suarez
- Light heavyweight: Jared Cannonier vs. Dominick Reyes
- Bantamweight: Guido Cannetti vs. Diego Rivas
- Women’s flyweight: Veronica Macedo vs. Andrea Lee
- Welterweight: Chad Laprise vs. Vicente Luque
**Keep refreshing for live results/Live coverage begins at 6:30 P.M. ET**