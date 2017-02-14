UFC Fight Night 107: Gunnar Nelson vs Alan Jouban Co-Headline Event

Gunnar Nelson will return to the UFC octagon at The O2 in London on 18 March, signalling another Irish presence on St Patrick’s weekend.

Nelson is seen as an adopted son of Ireland, and trains at SBG in Dublin. The welterweight, originally from Iceland, last fought in May 2016 and was awarded a Performance of the Night off the back of his submission of Albert Tumenov in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Nelson’s opponent is the 35-year-old Alan “Brahma” Jouban, who is currently unranked in the UFC. The American is 15-4 in MMA and will co-headline against Nelson in UFC Fight Night: Manuwa v Anderson on March 18.

Jimi “Poster Boy” Manuwa and Corey “Overtime” Anderson will fight a five rounder in the heavyweight headline fight.

As of this writing, here’s the confirmed card for UFC Fight Night 107 (3/18):