UFC Fight Night Liverpool: Ceremonial Weigh-in

The Ceremonial weigh-in’s for UFC Liverpool: Stephen Thompson vs Darren Till.

Video Below:

Main card (FOX Sports at 1 p.m. ET, BT Sport at 6 p.m BST)

Stephen Thompson (171) vs. Darren Till (174.5)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Craig White (171)

Arnold Allen (146) vs. Mads Burnell (146)

Jason Knight (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)

Claudio Silva (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (171)

Eric Spicely (186) vs. Darren Stewart (186)

Undercard (FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 at 4 p.m. )

Dan Kelly (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)

Brad Scott (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (170)

Gina Mazany (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)

Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Molly McCann (127)

Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 10:30 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m GMT)

Elias Theodorou (186) vs. Trevor Smith (186)