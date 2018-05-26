UFC Fight Night Liverpool: Ceremonial Weigh-in

The Ceremonial weigh-in’s for UFC Liverpool: Stephen Thompson vs Darren Till.
Video Below:
Main card (FOX Sports at 1 p.m. ET, BT Sport at 6 p.m BST)
Stephen Thompson (171) vs. Darren Till (174.5)
Striking fans’ dream fight at #UFCLiverpool!@WonderboyMMA battles @DarrenTill2 on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/j2ndOhuVff
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Neil Magny (171) vs. Craig White (171)
#UFCLiverpool co-main!@NeilMagny welcomes late replacement @theTHNDRcat on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/eCpJUrK0ok
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Arnold Allen (146) vs. Mads Burnell (146)
We go to the 145ers at #UFCLiverpool, as @ArnoldBFA faces @BurnellMMA on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/F2DNZmzMBK
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Jason Knight (146) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (146)
This is gonna be good! @JasonTheKid23 vs. @MakwanAmirkhani at #UFCLiverpool on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/Ysz9P1xa01
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Claudio Silva (170) vs. Nordine Taleb (171)
WW action at #UFCLiverpool, as Claudio Silva returns against @TNT83MMA on @FS1 pic.twitter.com/HAD8CRMaZl
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Eric Spicely (186) vs. Darren Stewart (186)
#UFCLiverpool main card kicks off on @FS1 with @EricSpicely vs. @Darren_MMA. pic.twitter.com/mMu4jyVLTn
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Undercard (FOX Sports 1 at 11 a.m. ET, BT Sport 1 at 4 p.m. )
Dan Kelly (186) vs. Tom Breese (186)
Final #UFCLiverpool prelim! @DanKellyJudo vs. Tom Breese on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/FQjJqBVueI
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Brad Scott (171) vs. Carlo Pedersoli Jr. (170)
WW action at #UFCLiverpool, as @BradleyScott89 faces @CPedersoliJr on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/idytjBruhn
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Gina Mazany (135) vs. Lina Lansberg (135)
WBWs take centre stage at #UFCLiverpool, as @LinaLansberg meets @GinaDangerAK on @FS1. pic.twitter.com/EVG7P8xaXs
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Gillian Robertson (125) vs. Molly McCann (127)
#UFCLiverpool prelims on @FS1 get rolling with @Savage_UFC vs. @MeatballMolly. pic.twitter.com/WvTQIYLGL0
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018
Undercard (UFC Fight Pass at 10:30 a.m. ET, 3:00 p.m GMT)
Elias Theodorou (186) vs. Trevor Smith (186)
What a way to kick off #UFCLiverpool prelims on @UFCFightPass! @EliasTheodorou vs. @TrevorSmithMMA. pic.twitter.com/IU6Yrc77U0
— UFC (@ufc) May 26, 2018