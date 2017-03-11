UFC Fight Night London: Marlon Vera Steps in On Short Notice Against Brad Pickett

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Brad Pickett will have his retirement fight next week at UFC Fight Night 107 in London following confirmation of a last-minute opponent from the Englishman.

Pickett’s initial opponent [Henry Briones] pulled out of the fight for reasons which were not disclosed, marking the third time in which the Mexican has withdrawn from a fight with Pickett in less than 12 months.

UFC officials were instructed to find a last-minute replacement by Pickett, and have confirmed that Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera has agreed to face the Londoner in his hometown on seven days notice.

The Ecuadorian [Vera] is 10-3-1 in MMA and was a cast member of The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America, on Team Fabricio Werdum.
Coincidentally, Vera defeated Briones on the show via KO, who is the man originally scheduled to fight Pickett.

UFC Fight Night London is set for March 18 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

