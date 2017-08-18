UFC Fight Night: Norfolk Grabs Heavyweights Andrei Arlovski, Junior Albini

Junior Albini will look to keep Andrei Arlovski on the longest losing streak of his career this November when the two heavyweights meets at UFC Fight Night 120.

Albini (14-2) earned a win in his Octagon debut earlier this year, knocking out Timothy Johnson and earning a “Performance of the Night” bonus. He has won 10 fights in a row overall.

Arlovski (25-15) has dropped five in a row, including a January knockout to Francis Ngannou and a defeat in June vs. Marcin Tybura.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.