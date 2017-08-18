UFC Fight Night: Norfolk Grabs Heavyweights Andrei Arlovski, Junior Albini

By
Dana Becker
-

Junior Albini will look to keep Andrei Arlovski on the longest losing streak of his career this November when the two heavyweights meets at UFC Fight Night 120.

Albini (14-2) earned a win in his Octagon debut earlier this year, knocking out Timothy Johnson and earning a “Performance of the Night” bonus. He has won 10 fights in a row overall.

Arlovski (25-15) has dropped five in a row, including a January knockout to Francis Ngannou and a defeat in June vs. Marcin Tybura.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

