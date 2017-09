Back at UFC 212, Raphael Assuncao downed Marlon Moraes and Matthew Lopez defeated Johnny Eduardo.

Several months later, and the two bantamweights will meet each other at UFC Fight Night 120.

Assuncao (25-5) pushed his current run to 9-1 with a split decision win over former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes.

Lopez (10-1) downed Eduardo via first round TKO for his initial Octagon win.

UFC Fight Night 120 takes place November 11 from Norfolk, Virginia.