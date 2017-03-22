UFC Fight Night: Penn vs. Siver Announced For June 25 in Oklahoma City

B.J. Penn isn’t done just yet.

Tonight (March 22) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) announced an event for June 25. This event will be held inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Penn shares the Octagon with Dennis Siver in the main event. UFC Fight Night 112 airs live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

The co-main event features a former UFC welterweight title holder and a top-15 ranked UFC middleweight. Johny Hendricks will look for his second victory as a 185-pounder when he takes on Tim Boetsch. “Bigg Rigg” earned a unanimous decision win over Hector Lombard in his last outing, while “The Barbarian” was submitted by Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza his last time out.

Also announced for the card will be a strawweight tilt. Felice Herrig is coming off a pivotal win over Alexa Grasso last month. Herrig looks to secure her 12th spot on the UFC 115-pound rankings when she meets 15th ranked Justine Kish.

Jeremy Kimball’s UFC debut didn’t go well as he was finished in the first round by Marcos Rogerio de Lima. He’ll get a chance to earn his first win inside the Octagon against Josh Stansbury. “The Sandman” also fell short in his last outing against Devin Clark.