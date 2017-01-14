UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Penn Weigh-in Results & Ceremonial Video

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will be holding its first event of 2017 tomorrow night (Jan. 15) inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The fights will begin on UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET. The action will transition to FOX Sports 1 (FS1) at 8 p.m. for the rest of the prelims. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET and will also air on FS1.

Early this morning, the fighters on the card tipped the scales. Everyone on the card made weight. The fighters later engaged in staredowns for the ceremonial weigh-ins.

UFC Fight Night Phoenix will be headlined by a featherweight tilt between UFC Hall of Famer B.J. Penn and rising prospect Yair Rodriguez. “The Prodigy” is 0-3-1 in his last four bouts and is coming out of retirement. Rodriguez is looking to extend his winning streak to eight.

The co-main event will feature a lightweight clash between 38-fight veteran Joe Lauzon and former Bellator title challenger Marcin Held. Lauzon will want to rebound from his loss to Jim Miller back in August, while Held is in search of his first UFC win.

Also on the card will be Ben Saunders, who is returning after a brief departure from the UFC. He’ll be going toe-to-toe with The Ultimate Fighter season 11 winner, Court McGee.

Here are the weigh-in results:

Main Card (FS1)

B.J. Penn (146) vs. Yair Rodriguez (145)

Marcin Held (156) vs. Joe Lauzon (155)

Court McGee (170) vs. Ben Saunders (170)

John Moraga (126) vs. Sergio Pettis

Preliminary Card (FS1)

Drakkar Klose (156) vs. Devin Powell (155)

Augusto Mendes (135) vs. Frankie Saenz (135)

Aleksei Oleinik (242) vs. Viktor Pesta (239)

Tony Martin (155) vs. Alex White (155)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

Nina Ansaroff (116) vs. Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger (115)

Walt Harris (254) vs. Chase Sherman (246)

Joachim Christensen (205) vs. Bojan Mihajlovic (205)

Cyril Asker (248) vs. Dmitrii Smoliakov (257)