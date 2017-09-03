UFC Fight Night Rotterdam Results: Alexander Volkov Finishes Stefan Struve

UFC Fight Night 115 is in the books.

The action took place yesterday (Sept. 2) inside the Ahoy Rotterdam in Rotterdam, Netherlands. In the main event, heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Stefan Struve clashed. Volkov won the bout with a third-round TKO.

Siyar Bahadurzada vs. Rob Wilkinson served as the co-main event. Bahadurzada earned a second-round TKO victory. He improves his record to 23-6-1.

The card also saw Marion Reneau take on Talita de Oliveira. With just six seconds left in the fight, Reneau scored a TKO finish.

Peep the rest of the results below:

Main Card

Alexander Volkov def. Stefan Struve via TKO (punches) – R3, 3:30

Siyar Bahadurzada def. Rob Wilkinson via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:10

Marion Reneau def. Talita de Oliveira Bernardo via TKO (punches) – R3, 4:54

Leon Edwards def. Bryan Barberena via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Prelims

Darren Till def. Bojan Velickovic via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Mairbek Taisumov def. Felipe Silva via KO (punch) – R1, 1:24

Michel Prazeres def. Mads Burnell via submission (north-south choke) – R3, 1:26

Rustam Khabilov def. Desmond Green via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Aleksander Rakic def. Francimar Barroso via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Zabit Magomedsharipov def. Mike Santiago via submission (rear naked choke) – R2, 4:22

Abdul-Kerim Edilov def. Bojan Mihajlovic via TKO (punches) – R2, 2:32

Thibault Gouti def. Andrew Holbrook via TKO (head kick and punches) – R1, 4:28