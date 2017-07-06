UFC Fight Night: Scotland Gets a New Bout (Full Card Details Inside)

UFC Scotland has a new fight featuring debutants Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur, the promotion announced on Thursday
Henry and Teymur will square off on the preliminary card which is set for Sunday July 16, at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.
Henry, a Scottish native, is 3-0 in his last three and 7-1 overall. Sweden’s Teymur (who is the brother of UFC lightweight David Teymur) is unbeaten in his professional career.
SBG Ireland‘s Icelandic welterweight, Gunnar Nelson, will face Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the night.
The finalized card for the event is as follows:
MAIN CARD (FS1, 3 p.m. ET)
- Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo
- Paul Felder vs. Stevie Ray
- Ryan Janes vs. Jack Marshman
- Paul Craig vs. Khalil Rountree
- James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis
PRELIMS (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)
- Bobby Nash vs. Danny Roberts
- Alexandre Pantoja vs. Neil Seery
- Galore Bofando vs. Charlie Ward
- Danny Henry vs. Daniel Teymur
PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass, noon ET)
- Brett Johns vs. Albert Morales
- Amanda Lemos vs. Leslie Smith