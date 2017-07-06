UFC Fight Night: Scotland Gets a New Bout (Full Card Details Inside)

UFC Scotland has a new fight featuring debutants Danny Henry and Daniel Teymur, the promotion announced on Thursday

Henry and Teymur will square off on the preliminary card which is set for Sunday July 16, at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland.

Henry, a Scottish native, is 3-0 in his last three and 7-1 overall. Sweden’s Teymur (who is the brother of UFC lightweight David Teymur) is unbeaten in his professional career.

SBG Ireland‘s Icelandic welterweight, Gunnar Nelson, will face Argentine Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the night.

The finalized card for the event is as follows:

MAIN CARD (FS1, 3 p.m. ET)

Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Paul Felder vs. Stevie Ray

Ryan Janes vs. Jack Marshman

Paul Craig vs. Khalil Rountree

James Mulheron vs. Justin Willis

PRELIMS (FS1, 1 p.m. ET)

Bobby Nash vs. Danny Roberts

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Neil Seery

Galore Bofando vs. Charlie Ward

Danny Henry vs. Daniel Teymur

PRELIMS (UFC Fight Pass, noon ET)