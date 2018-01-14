UFC Fight Night St. Louis Live Preliminary Results

The UFC will make its debut in St. Louis, Missouri for the first time ever at the Scottrade Center tonight (Sun. January 14, 2018). In the main event of the evening Doo Ho Choi and Jeremy Stephens will go head-to-head in a featherweight match-up that’s expected to be explosive. The co-main event will see strawweights Paige VanZant and Jessica-Rose Clark meet inside the Octagon as well.

Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC has a great preliminary card in store. You can check out the live preliminary results here below:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Mads Burnell def. Mike Santiago via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

JJ Aldrich def. Danielle Taylor via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jessica Eye def. Kalindra Faria via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

FS1 Prelims:

Kyung Ho Kang def. Guido Cannetti via R1 submission (triangle choke, 4:53)

*Keep refreshing for live updates**