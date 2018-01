Dooho Choi wasn’t successful in 2016 when he battled Cub Swanson at UFC 206, but the South Korean definitely made an impact.

Choi and Swanson earned several “Fight of the Year” honors for their performance inside the Octagon that night, with Swanson prevailing in a decision.

For Choi, though, the bout proved he was ready for the bright lights of the UFC. The youngster returns next weekend when he headlines UFC Fight Night from St. Louis vs. Jeremy Stephens.