UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura Card & Bout Order

The UFC makes its return to the sunny shores of Sydney this Saturday (Sunday in Australia) for what is a controversial main event

Local favorite Mark Hunt was set to face Marcin Tybura in the main event but was pulled from the event due to concerns about his health.

Controversy ensued when Fabricio Werdum, the man Hunt had unsuccessfully lobbied to fight, got the nod against Tybura.

With Joanne Calderwood injured, Bec Rawlings will have a new co-main event opponent in the form of promotional debutant (and Australian) Jessy Rose-Clark. Tim Means faces Belal Muhammad in what promises to be one of the more intriguing matchups on the card.

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs. Tybura is as follows:

Main Card (10 PM ET, FS1)

Fabricio Werdum vs. Marcin Tybura

Bec Rawlings vs. Jessy Rose-Clark

Tim Means vs. Belal Muhammad

Jake Matthews vs. Bojan Velickovic

Daniel Kelly vs. Elias Theodorou

Alex Volkanovski vs. TBA

Preliminary Card (8 PM ET, FS1)

Ryan Benoit vs. Ashtan Mokhtarian

Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz

Anthony Hamilton vs. Adam Wieczorek

Damien Brown vs. Frank Camacho

Preliminary Card (6:30 PM ET, Fight Pass)

Alex Chambers vs. Nadia Kassem

Jenel Lausa vs. Eric Shelton

Rashad Coulter vs. Tai Tuivasa