UFC Fight Pass Portion of UFC 208 Pushed Back to 7:30 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

There’s been a last-minute time change to the UFC 208 card.

The UFC Fight Pass portion of UFC 208 was set to air live tonight (Feb. 11) at 7 p.m. ET. That’s no longer the case. Well known mixed martial arts (MMA) reporter Ariel Helwani confirmed the event will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET:

This change boils down to two factors and both have to do with canceled bouts. First, Justin Willis was removed from his fight with Marcin Tybura after he was deemed medically unfit to compete. Willis didn’t even tip the scales and Tybura was removed from the card as well.

A bout that was supposed to be featured on the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) portion of the prelims was also canceled. Ian McCall pulled out of his bout with Jarred Brooks due to an illness.

The FS1 portion of the UFC 208 prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The action continues on pay-per-view (PPV) with the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

LATEST NEWS

Michelle Waterson: ‘I Look up to Holly Holm Because She’s Not a Talker’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
You can count Michelle Waterson as a fan of Holly Holm. Waterson trains at Jackson-Wink MMA along with Holm. "The Karate Hottie" has never been...

Dana White Says UFC 208 is Sold Out With Over $2 Million Gate

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
We're just a few hours away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship's (UFC) first pay-per-view (PPV) event of 2017. From the looks of it, the event...

UFC Fight Pass Portion of UFC 208 Pushed Back to 7:30 p.m. ET

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
There's been a last-minute time change to the UFC 208 card. The UFC Fight Pass portion of UFC 208 was set to air live tonight...

Jared Cannonier: ‘I Need to be The Matador Against Glover Teixeira’

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Jared Cannonier respects the punching power of Glover Teixeira. The former heavyweight will meet Teixeira inside the Octagon tonight (Feb. 11) inside the Barclays Center...

Ian McCall Removed From UFC 208 Bout With Jarred Brooks Due to Illness

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
No, this is not a joke. Ian McCall was scheduled to face Jarred Brooks tonight (Feb. 11) at UFC 208 inside the Barclays Center in...