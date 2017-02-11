UFC Fight Pass Portion of UFC 208 Pushed Back to 7:30 p.m. ET

There’s been a last-minute time change to the UFC 208 card.

The UFC Fight Pass portion of UFC 208 was set to air live tonight (Feb. 11) at 7 p.m. ET. That’s no longer the case. Well known mixed martial arts (MMA) reporter Ariel Helwani confirmed the event will now begin at 7:30 p.m. ET:

Yes, card now starts at 7:30 pm ET. 10 fights total. https://t.co/uXbJA3aQOo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 11, 2017

This change boils down to two factors and both have to do with canceled bouts. First, Justin Willis was removed from his fight with Marcin Tybura after he was deemed medically unfit to compete. Willis didn’t even tip the scales and Tybura was removed from the card as well.

A bout that was supposed to be featured on the FOX Sports 1 (FS1) portion of the prelims was also canceled. Ian McCall pulled out of his bout with Jarred Brooks due to an illness.

The FS1 portion of the UFC 208 prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET. The action continues on pay-per-view (PPV) with the main card at 10 p.m. ET.