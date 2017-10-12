UFC Fight Pass Showing ‘Bigfoot’ Silva vs. Rico Verhoeven Free Saturday

If you have been hesitant to give UFC Fight Pass a try, check out a free offering this Saturday of the all-digital service.

The UFC announced on Thursday that Saturday’s GLORY 46 SuperFight Series will be available both live and on-demand for free to all.

In the main event, former UFC heavyweight title challenger Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva takes on GLORY heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven. The event begins at 6 a.m. ET from Guangzhou, China.

The on-demand replay will be available for one week to those not currently subscribed to UFC Fight Pass.

Verhoeven stands 6-5 and weighs 260 pounds, carrying a 13-fight win streakw ith him inside the GLORY ring. That includes five successful title defenses.

“Fighting MMA fighters in cross-over fights is interesting and I’m always looking for new challenges and new ways to keep entertaining the fans,” Verhoeven said. “Bigfoot always brings a war in his fights and that’s what the fans want to see. If I take him lightly, I will put myself in a dangerous position. He can hit hard from all angles and has real heavyweight power, so I know I can’t lose concentration for an instant.”

Silva has defeated the likes of Fedor Emelianenko, Ricco Rodriguez and Andrei Arlovski, and will be making his kickboxing debut this weekend.

“Rico is one of the best in the world, a champion and has a lot of power and explosiveness – but I’m very relaxed about this fight,” Silva said. “I’ve fought the best strikers in the world – Mark Hunt, Alistair Overeem and others from kickboxing – and I believe one punch will finish this fight.”

Below is the fight card:

• Heavyweight: Rico Verhoeven vs. Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva

• Catchweight (75 kg): Shanghai Gao vs. Alan Scheinson

• Middleweight: Wei Zhou vs. Andre Walker

• Catchweight (53 kg) Bout: Jia Liu vs. Zaza Sor. Aree

• Catchweight (68 kg) Bout: Lei Xie vs. Petchpanomrung Kiatmookao

• Lightweight Bout: Qinghao Meng vs. Pascal Schroth

• Professional Sanda Bout: Hongxing Kong vs. Yang Sun