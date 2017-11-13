UFC Fight Pass to Highlight Female Athletes During ‘Women’s Week’

Starting December 1, UFC Fight Pass will honor the female athletes of combat sports with a special “Women’s Week.”

Over 12 hours of live programming is scheduled for the week on the all-digital streaming service, along with original and first-run programming.

The week coincides with the five-year anniversary of Ronda Rousey being crowned the first-ever female champion in the UFC.

Along with programming spotlighting Rousey, Miesha Tate, Cris Cyborg, Michelle Waterson, Rose Namajunas and countless others will also be featured.

· Friday, December 1

The UFC FIGHT PASS Prelims of THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: A NEW WORLD CHAMPION – live from Las Vegas, Nevada – will feature contestants from this exciting season of The Ultimate Fighter. The bout will be announced shortly.

· Saturday, December 2

GLORY SuperFight Series Kickboxing – the world’s greatest female striker, Tiffany van Soest, defends her GLORY bantamweight crown in New York City against No. 1 ranked challenger, Anissa Meksen.

UFC 218 FIGHT PASS Prelims from Detroit will also feature alumni of the current all-female season of The Ultimate Fighter.

· Sunday, December 3

Eddie Bravo Invitational 14: The Absolutes – the biggest EBI event of the year is live from Austin, Texas and will include a four-woman, winner-take-all submission grappling tournament.

· Friday, December 8

Invicta FC 26 – the final Invicta event of the year is a stacked card live from Kansas City, Missouri. Flyweight champion Jennifer Maia collides with undefeated No. 1 contender, Aga “Kuma” Niedzwiedz.

The stacked card also features the promotional debut of McKenzie Dern, the undefeated submission specialist, who takes on former title challenger Kaline Medeiros in the sternest test of her 4-0 MMA career.