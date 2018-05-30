UFC Fighter Claims Opponent Kicked Him in Hotel

If one Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter is to be believed, then his recent opponent clearly doesn’t believe in losing gracefully.

This past Sunday (May 27), UFC Liverpool took place inside Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main event saw welterweights Darren Till and Stephen Thompson do battle. Till won the bout via controversial unanimous decision.

We also saw Neil Magny take on last minute replacement Craig White. Magny was initially set to take on Gunnar Nelson, but “Gunni” went down with an injury. Magny won the fight after a devastating knee to the face was followed by ground-and-pound for a first-round TKO.

The second bout on the main card saw a returning Claudio Sivla take on Nordine Taleb. Silva had been away from active competition for over three years. He ended up nabbing a first-round submission win via rear-naked choke.

Silva claims that things got nasty once the cameras stopped rolling. He told MMAJunkie.com that Taleb assaulted him in the Radisson Blu hotel lobby:

“He kicked me in the leg as I was sitting on the ground. He said, ‘(Expletive) you, you’re a (expletive). You robbed me. You didn’t win that fight. You told the referee I was holding your gloves and then you got the choke.’”

Taleb did admit that something happened during the fight that got him frustrated. The tweet was posted before the alleged altercation:

.I don't like excuses but something strange happened when ref stopped me defending the choke telling me I was grabbing his glove the I froze for a second and Silva took advantage ,, complete miss judgment the ref !! I'm so mad! — Nordine Taleb (@TNT83MMA) May 27, 2018

It’ll be interesting to see what the fallout is if the accusations are true. Silva wants the UFC to take action. Taleb has yet to respond to Silva’s claims, but he has continued to make the case that he didn’t grab his opponent’s glove during the fight.

Do you think the UFC will do anything about the situation?