UFC Fighter Guido Cannetti Accepts 10-Month Sanction From USADA

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
USADA

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight Guido Cannetti has accepted a 10-month suspension.

Back in October 2016, Cannetti was flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). Cannetti tested positive for multiple banned substances. USADA recently announced he has accepted a 10-month sanction.

You can read USADA’s statement below:

“USADA announced today that UFC athlete, Guido Cannetti, of Buenos Aires, Argentina, accepted a 10-month sanction after testing positive for multiple prohibited substances from a contaminated supplement.

Cannetti, 37, tested positive for ostarine, the stanozolol metabolites 16β-hydroxystanozolol and 4β-hydroxystanozolol, as well as hydrochlorothiazide and chlorothiazide, following an out-of-competition test conducted on October 5, 2016. Ostarine and stanozolol are prohibited substances in the class of Anabolic Agents, while hydrochlorothiazide and chlorothiazide are prohibited substances in the class of Diuretics and Masking Agents. These substances are prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.”

