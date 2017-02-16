UFC Fighter & ‘Kevin Can Wait’ Guest Star Chris Weidman Has Developed Passion For Acting

From fighting to sitcoms, Chris Weidman has his hands full.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder is scheduled to do battle with No. 5 ranked 185-pounder Gegard Mousasi. The two will throw leather on April 8 inside the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY on the UFC 210 card.

These days, “The All-American” has more on his plate than fighting. While getting back the middleweight gold is still his ultimate goal, Weidman has enjoyed spending time on the set of “Kevin Can Wait.” He’ll be appearing on this Monday night’s (Feb. 20) episode at 8 p.m. ET.

Weidman had high praise for the people he worked with during the tapings for the show. He told MMANews.com that he may take advantage of more acting opportunities in the future:

“It’s an awesome experience. It’s actually my third time coming back on that show. I was actually on the pilot, even though they cut my part. I wasn’t seen in that one, but it was a great experience. The first one that actually aired was with both Adam Sandler and Kevin James and then they brought me back for the last one. I was kinda messing around with the acting a little bit thinking it was something that you can kinda go into after fighting and make some decent money. But now after doing the show, it became real fun. I really liked it, I think I have a passion for it.”

The former UFC title holder hasn’t lost sight of the task at hand in less than two months. Getting past “The Dreamcatcher” won’t be easy, but Weidman must do so in order to avoid his third straight loss. He feels he knows the answer to beating Mousasi.

“I just think relentless pressure, from the stand-up, to the takedowns, to the jiu-jitsu. Just being relentless, in his face and give him no room to breathe. That’s it, I just wanna make him work, make him react.”

You can watch the full interview below: