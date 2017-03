Colby Covington has taken to the streets in hopes of getting a fight.

The UFC welterweight contender isn’t out searching for some random person to punish. Instead, he’s trying to figure out why everyone in his division is ducking him.

Covington has been calling out former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who earlier this year announced plans to move up to welterweight.