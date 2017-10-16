UFC Fighter Takes Issue with Commentary by Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan

Cody Stamman promised to end the hype surrounding Tom Duquesnoy heading into UFC 216.

Stamman did just that, improving to 16-1 with a victory.

The win, though, came with a bit of hurt feelings for Stamman in the form of Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan. The two were on the call for the fight, and as Stamman explained to MMA Fighting, were very “biased” in favoring Duquesnoy throughout.

“I had my phone hooked up to my Bluetooth, I was with a few people and I was listening to the commentary, and now by the end of the first round I was frustrated enough to want to throw my phone through a wall after what they were saying,” he said. “They were talking about Duquesnoy, where he trains, and I’m taking him down, hitting him with combinations and they’re not saying anything about that. I felt like Daniel Cormier and Joe Rogan owe me a little bit of an apology.

“I felt like they were way more biased than they normally would be and I’m really not one to complain about that kind of stuff.”

Stamman went on to say he has had “probably a hundred different people” tell him that they also felt Cormier and Rogan were favoring Duquesnoy. He did say the two “didn’t say (Duqesnoy’s) name” after the first two rounds.

“I’m happy that I won them over,” he said, “but at the same time, that’s not their job to be that biased.”