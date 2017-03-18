John Kavanagh Among UFC Fighters and Teams Evacuated From Hotel Prior to Event in London, England.

Adam Haynes
John Kavanagh
Image Credit: Gary Carr/INPHO

The Hilton Canary Wharf hotel in London was evacuated on Friday Night ahead of UFC Fight Night 107 in the English capital.

Fire alarms rang out throughout the building, following reports of a distinct scent of smoke inside the hotel. While false alarms were ruled out, foil blankets were provided to fighters and their teams for insulation outside of the complex.

SBG Ireland head coach John Kavanagh was one notable name at the hotel. Cornering both Gunnar Nelson and Makwan Amirkhani (who stayed at an alternative hotel) the Dublin-based coach was caught up in the debacle and told MMAJunkie that the inconvenience would not affect him or Nelson:

“I’m sure you can imagine how stressed Gunni would become. I don’t even think he realises he is outside yet,” Kavanagh told MMAJunkie.

“For him, this is probably summertime temperatures,” Kavanagh added. “He’s probably building an igloo somewhere.”

UFC Fight Night London is all set for Saturday March 18 at London’s O2 Arena.

