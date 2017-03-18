Three Fighters Test Positive For Marijuana Following UFC Fight Night 104

Adam Haynes
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas of USA TODAY Sports

Three UFC fighters have reportedly tested positive for marijuana following UFC Fight Night 104 in Houston, Texas. 

Niko Price, Curtis Blaydes and Abel Trujillo are the names of the fighters who were stung for marijuana traces pertaining to in-competition drug tests, reports MMA Fighting. The three men have been suspended for 90 days each and will incur a $1,000 fine by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), according to the same report.

Price and Blaydes have seen their wins amended to no contests, according to the official MMA database on mixedmartialarts.com. Trujillo had lost to James Vick by submission, so no decision overturning is warranted on his part.

USADA spokesperson Ryan Madden has stated that the marijuana tests will not attract any sanctions from USADA; USADA has a threshold for cannabis (more than 150 ng/ml of the substance’s metabolites) which dictates sanctions, and it is not clear how tests had proven that no fighter had exceeded this level, according to their individual tests.

