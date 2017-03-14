UFC on FOX 24: Roy Nelson Faces Alexander Volkov in Kansas City

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Roy Nelson vs Alexander Volkov: The UFC have announced a blockbuster heavyweight bout for their first ever event in Kansas on April 15 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

UFC officials have announced today that Roy Nelson will square off against former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov at UFC on FOX 24. The card is scheduled for April 15 at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. The main card will be broadcast on FOX following prelims on FS1, and UFC Fight Pass.

Roy “Big Country” Nelson is 1-2 in his last three fights, with the loss in those numbers coming to Derrick Lewis at UFC Fight Night 90 last year. Nelson’s wins, however are a judge’s decision over Jared Rosholt and a knockout victory against Antonio Silva in Brazil. Volkov is 3-0 in his first three fights in the UFC, and is Bellator’s former champion of the heavyweight division.

The current UFC on FOX 24 card is as follows:

Champ Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis – for flyweight title
Rose Namajunas vs. Michelle Waterson
Ronaldo Souza vs. Robert Whittaker
Renato Moicano vs. Jeremy Stephens
Roy Nelson vs. Alexander Volkov
Tim Elliott vs. Louis Smolka
Devin Clark vs. Jake Collier
Nathan Coy vs. Zak Cummings
Andrew Sanchez vs. Anthony Smith
Tom Duquesnoy vs. Patrick Williams

