UFC on FOX 28 Draws 1,826,000 Viewers Overnight

Overnight viewership numbers for the main card of UFC on FOX 28 have been released and things are looking a bit better.

The FOX broadcast drew 1,826,000 viewers overnight (via MMAFighting.com). The event took an overnight rating of 0.55 in the 18-49 demo. The event was going against the Winter Olympics and an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

UFC Orlando already beats out the 1.64 million viewers for the Chris Weidman vs. Kelvin Gastelum main event back in July. That also means it topped the new record low FOX rating for a UFC event last month, which was headlined by a rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson. That only pulled in 1,593,000 viewers.

In the main event of UFC on FOX 28, featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett did battle inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Stephens earned a brutal second-round knockout victory. In the co-main event, Jessica Andrade earned a hard-fought unanimous decision win over Tecia Torres.

Check out MMANews.com for the event’s results, highlights, interviews, and more.

Alright fight fans, as always MMA News is looking to hear from you. Is the increase in viewership for UFC Orlando an encouraging sign? Tell us in the comments below.