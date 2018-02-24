UFC on FOX 28: Prelims Live Results Tonight At 4:15 P.M. ET

Tonight’s (Sat. February 24, 2018) UFC on FOX 28 event goes down from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. It features a great featherweight main event between Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett. The co-main event will see women’s strawweights Jessica Andrade and Tecia Torres go at it inside the Octagon.

Before we get to the action on the main card, however, the UFC has put together a great preliminary card for fight fans. You can check out the live results here below throughout the night:

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims:

Manny Bermudez def. Albert Morales via R2 submission (guillotine, 2:33)

Alex Perez def. Eric Shelton via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Rani Yahya def. Russell Doane via R3 submission (arm-triangle choke, 2:32)

Sam Alvey def. Marcin Prachnio via R1 TKO (punch, 4:23)

FOX Prelims:

Alan Jouban def. Ben Saunders via R2 KO (punch, 2:38)

Angela Hill def. Maryna Moroz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Marion Reneau def. Sara McMann via R2 submission (triangle choke, 3:40)

Brian Kelleher def. Renan Barao via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)