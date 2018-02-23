UFC On FOX 28 Weigh-In Results: Prelim Fighter Misses Weight (Updated)

The official morning weigh-ins for this weekend’s UFC On FOX 28 event have come-and-gone without too much controversy.

All 24 fighters scheduled for Saturday’s card at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida tipped the scales on Friday morning, and all but one were able to land within the one-pound allowance of their respective weight divisions.

Headlined by an exciting featherweight bout between Jeremy Stephens and Josh Emmett, UFC On FOX 28 features a four-fight main card that kicks off on “big FOX” at 8pm EST. The preliminary card will also air on FOX at 6pm EST., with Renan Barao battling Brian Kelleher in the featured bout of the four-fight card. On the early prelims, which air on UFC Fight Pass starting at 4:15pm EST., Sam Alvey and Marcin Prachnio will close out another four-fight preliminary lineup.

Featured below are the results from the official weigh-ins for UFC On FOX 28:

Main Card (FOX at 8pm ET)

* Josh Emmett (146) vs. Jeremy Stephens (146)

* Jessica Andrade (116) vs. Tecia Torres (116)

* Ovince Saint Preux (206) vs. Ilir Latifi (206)

* Mike Perry (170.5) vs. Max Griffin (170)

Preliminary Card (FOX at 6pm ET)

* Renan Barao (136) vs. Brian Kelleher (136)

* Sara McMann (135.5) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

* Angela Hill (116) vs. Maryna Moroz (114)

* Ben Saunders (171) vs. Alan Jouban (171)

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass at 4:15pm ET)

* Sam Alvey (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205.5)

* Rani Yahya (136) vs. Russell Doane (136)

* Eric Shelton (126) vs. Alex Perez (126.5)**

* Albert Morales (135) vs. Manny Bermudez (136)

** Perez missed the Flyweight limit, coming in at 126.5 pounds. He was given an extra hour to cut the half-pound, but was unable to do so. As a result, Perez will be fined 20 percent of his fight purse, which will go to Shelton. The fight will still take place on the UFC Fight Pass preliminary card as scheduled.

The UFC On FOX 28 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place later this evening at 6pm EST. You can watch them live via the following video.