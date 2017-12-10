UFC Fresno Bonuses: Brian Ortega Scoops up $100,000

Bonuses for UFC Fresno have been revealed.

Last night (Dec. 9), UFC Fight Night 123 took place inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The main card aired live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Preliminary action was also seen on FS1 and UFC Fight Pass. The main event saw Brian Ortega earn a second-round submission win over Cub Swanson.

Ortega and Swanson nabbed $50,000 for “Fight of the Night.” Ortega earned an additional $50,000 for “Performance of the Night.” Marlon Moraes also took home “Performance of the Night” honors after knocking out Aljamain Sterling with a knee.

