UFC Fresno Reebok Payouts: Cub Swanson Emerges as Top Earner

The UFC Fresno Reebok payouts have rolled out.
UFC Fight Night 123’s main event featured a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega. Ortega earned the victory with a second-round submission and took home $5,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Swanson nabbed $20,000.
In the co-main event, Gabriel Benitez took on Jason Knight. Benitez emerged victorious with a unanimous decision. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, as did his opponent.
You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Brian Ortega: $5,000 def. Cub Swanson: $20,000
Gabriel Benitez: $5,000 def. Jason Knight: $5,000
Marlon Moraes: $2,500 def. Aljamain Sterling: $5,000
Scott Holtzman: $5,000 def. Darrell Horcher: $2,500
Eryk Anders: $2,500 def. Markus Perez: $2,500
Benito Lopez: $2,500 def. Albert Morales: $2,500
Alexis Davis: $5,000 def. Liz Carmouche: $5,000
Andre Soukhamthath: $2,500 def. Luke Sanders: $2,500
Alex Perez: $2,500 def. Carls John de Tomas: $2,500
Frankie Saenz: $5,000 def. Merab Dvalishvili: $2,500
Alejandro Perez: $5,000 def. Iuri Alcantara: $15,000
Davi Ramos: $2,500 def. Chris Gruetzemacher: $2,500
Trevin Giles: $2,500 def. Antonio Braga Neto: $2,500