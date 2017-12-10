UFC Fresno Reebok Payouts: Cub Swanson Emerges as Top Earner

The UFC Fresno Reebok payouts have rolled out.

UFC Fight Night 123’s main event featured a featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega. Ortega earned the victory with a second-round submission and took home $5,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. Swanson nabbed $20,000.

In the co-main event, Gabriel Benitez took on Jason Knight. Benitez emerged victorious with a unanimous decision. He received $5,000 in Reebok money, as did his opponent.

You can check out the rest of the payouts below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Brian Ortega: $5,000 def. Cub Swanson: $20,000

Gabriel Benitez: $5,000 def. Jason Knight: $5,000

Marlon Moraes: $2,500 def. Aljamain Sterling: $5,000

Scott Holtzman: $5,000 def. Darrell Horcher: $2,500

Eryk Anders: $2,500 def. Markus Perez: $2,500

Benito Lopez: $2,500 def. Albert Morales: $2,500

Alexis Davis: $5,000 def. Liz Carmouche: $5,000

Andre Soukhamthath: $2,500 def. Luke Sanders: $2,500

Alex Perez: $2,500 def. Carls John de Tomas: $2,500

Frankie Saenz: $5,000 def. Merab Dvalishvili: $2,500

Alejandro Perez: $5,000 def. Iuri Alcantara: $15,000

Davi Ramos: $2,500 def. Chris Gruetzemacher: $2,500

Trevin Giles: $2,500 def. Antonio Braga Neto: $2,500