UFC Fresno Weigh-in Results: Swanson & Ortega on Target

The UFC Fight Night 123 weigh-ins have almost wrapped up.

Tomorrow night (Dec. 9), the UFC will hold an event inside the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. In the main event, Cub Swanson will go one-on-one with Brian Ortega. Swanson weighed in at the featherweight limit for non-title bouts of 146 pounds. Ortega clocked in at 144.8 pounds.

You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results (in progress) below:

Main Card (FOX Sports 1)

Cub Swanson (146) vs. Brian Ortega (144.8)

Jason Knight (145.6) vs. Gabriel Benitez (144.8)

Scott Holtzman (155.8) vs. Darrell Horcher (155.6)

Marlon Moraes (135.4) vs. Aljamain Sterling (135.6)

Markus Perez (185.4) vs. Eryk Anders (185.6)

Albert Morales (134) vs. Benito Lopez (135.4)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Alexis Davis (125.8) vs. Liz Carmouche (124.8)

Antonio Braga Neto vs. Trevin Giles (184.8)

Alex Perez (135) vs. Carls John de Tomas (135.8)

Chris Gruetzemacher (154.8) vs. Davi Ramos (155.8)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Iuri Alcantara (135.4) vs. Alejandro Perez (135.6)

Frankie Saenz (135.6) vs. Merab Dvalishvili (135.6)

Andre Soukhamthath vs. Luke Sanders (135.6)