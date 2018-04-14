UFC Glendale Bonuses: Dustin Poirier & Justin Gaethje Cash in

With yet another Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) card in the history books, a fresh list of bonus winners has been revealed.

Earlier tonight (April 14), UFC Glendale took place inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The main card aired live on FOX. Preliminary action was seen on FOX as well and UFC Fight Pass.

Fifty G’s Baby!

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje easily nabbed $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Many are already calling it 2018’s “Fight of the Year.” It’ll be interesting to see if another fight can top it going forward. Poirier won the battle via fourth-round TKO after three rounds of bloody bruising. You can catch the highlights here.

We also have two “Performance of the Night” winners. Alex Oliveira took on former interim UFC welterweight title holder Carlos Condit in the co-main event of UFC Glendale. The two scrambled in the second stanza, but “Cowboy” ended up locking up a guillotine choke. “The Natural Born Killer” eventually tapped.

The second “Performance of the Night” winner also scored a submission victory. Adam Wieczorek pulled off an upset victory over Arjan Bhullar in the second round. Wieczorek locked in an omoplata to forced the tap.

