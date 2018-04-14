UFC Glendale Highlights: Dustin Poirier Stops Justin Gaethje (Video)

In terms of mixed martial arts bouts, 2018’s “Fight of the Year” may already have been decided.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje headlined UFC Glendale on FOX earlier tonight (April 14). The action took place inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The bout was scheduled for five, five-minute rounds but “The Diamond” didn’t need to go the distance.

In the end, Poirier emerged victorious via fourth-round TKO. While Gaethje found success with leg kicks, he simply took too many clean shots to the head. While it worked for his World Series of Fighting run and his UFC debut, it didn’t earn him victories against Eddie Alvarez or Poirier. It did, however earn him respect from his fans and peers once again.

Poirier landed a bevy of significant strikes in rounds one and two. All the while, Gaethje was landing leg kicks which caught up to Poirier in the third frame. “The Highlight” was having his best round, but too many eye pokes led to a point deduction. Poirier poked his opponent in the eye as well near the end of the round.

It was the fourth round that sealed the deal for Poirier as he rocked Gaethje and unloaded on strikes until referee Herb Dean had seen enough and stopped the bout. Gaethje has now dropped his second bout in a row, while Poirier is now 3-0, 1 NC in his last four outings.

