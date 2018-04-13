UFC Glendale Live Weigh-in Results Today (April 13) at Noon ET

The UFC Glendale weigh-ins are here.

Today (April 13), the UFC Glendale weigh-ins will take place at noon ET. All 28 fighters on tomorrow night’s card will tip the scales. Of course that includes main event fighters Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Tomorrow night’s action will take place inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. As mentioned above, headlining the card will be a lightweight tilt between Poirier and Gaethje. Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira takes the co-main event spot.

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of the event. We’ll be providing predictions, results, highlights, the post-fight press conference, and many more. It all begins with the UFC Fight Pass portion of the prelims, which is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast will transition to FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET before the main card airs live on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

Peep the live UFC Glendale weigh-in results below:

Main Card (FOX)

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

Carlos Condit (171) vs. Alex Oliveira (171)

Israel Adesanya (184) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Michelle Waterson (115) vs. Cortney Casey (115)

Prelims (FOX Sports 1)

Tim Boetsch (185) vs. Antonio Carlos Junior (185)

Muslim Salikhov (171) vs. Ricky Rainey (170)

Wilson Reis (125) vs. John Moraga

Krzysztof Jotko (185.5) vs. Brad Tavares (186)

Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret

Shana Dobson (126) vs. Lauren Mueller (126)

Dhiego Lima (171) vs. Yushin Okami (170)

Arjan Bhullar (241) vs. Adam Wieczorek (232)

Matthew Lopez (136) vs. Alejandro Perez (136)

Luke Sanders (135) vs. Patrick Williams