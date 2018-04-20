UFC Glendale Medical Suspensions: Dustin Poirier Facing 180-Day Sit

The UFC Glendale medical suspensions are in.
The UFC made their first trip to Glendale on April 14. UFC Glendale was held inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, Dustin Poirier earned a fourth round TKO victory over Justin Gaethje in a “Fight of the Year” front runner.
While Gaethje was finished, it was Poirier who was handed a lengthy medical suspension. “The Diamond” must sit on the sidelines for 180 days unless he is cleared by a doctor. He is required to undergo an MRI of his right knee.
As for Gaethje, he was given a medical suspensions but the length is far shorter. He’ll be out for 45 days as a result of the TKO loss. A bevy of other fighters on the card joined him on the 45-day suspension list. Two of those fighters are Alex Oliveira and Carlos Condit. Oliveira submitted Condit in the co-main event of UFC Glendale.
Besides Poirier, five other fighters got hit with 180-day medical suspensions. Cortney Casey, Tim Boetsch, Ricky Rainey, John Moraga, and Lauren Mueller received the lengthy sit. They can all be cleared by doctors to reduce the suspension.
Check out the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):
Dustin Poirier: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor, and needs an MRI on his right knee; also suspended a minimum of 45 days
Justin Gaethje: suspended 45 days for TKO
Alex Oliveira: suspended 45 days
Carlos Condit: suspended 45 days
Israel Adesanya: suspended 7 days
Marvin Vettori: suspended 45 days
Michelle Waterson: suspended 7 days
Cortney Casey: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days
Tim Boetsch: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days
Antonio Carlos Junior: suspended 45 days for hard bout
Muslim Salikov: suspended 7 days
Ricky Rainey: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor for KO and unspecified issue; also suspended a minimum of 45 days
John Moraga: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days
Wilson Reis: suspended 7 days
Brad Tavares: suspended 45 days
Krzysztof Jotko: suspended 60 days for KO and hard bout
Gilbert Burns: suspended 7 days
Daniel Moret: suspended 45 days for KO
Lauren Mueller: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days
Shana Dobson: suspended 7 days
Yushin Okami: suspended 7 days
Dhiego Lima: suspended 30 days for hard bout
Adam Wieczorek: suspended 7 days
Arjan Bhullar: suspended 7 days
Alejandro Perez: suspended 7 days
Matthew Lopez: suspended 45 days for TKO
Luke Sanders: suspended 45 days
Patrick Williams: suspended 45 days