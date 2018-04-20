UFC Glendale Medical Suspensions: Dustin Poirier Facing 180-Day Sit

The UFC Glendale medical suspensions are in.

The UFC made their first trip to Glendale on April 14. UFC Glendale was held inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, Dustin Poirier earned a fourth round TKO victory over Justin Gaethje in a “Fight of the Year” front runner.

While Gaethje was finished, it was Poirier who was handed a lengthy medical suspension. “The Diamond” must sit on the sidelines for 180 days unless he is cleared by a doctor. He is required to undergo an MRI of his right knee.

As for Gaethje, he was given a medical suspensions but the length is far shorter. He’ll be out for 45 days as a result of the TKO loss. A bevy of other fighters on the card joined him on the 45-day suspension list. Two of those fighters are Alex Oliveira and Carlos Condit. Oliveira submitted Condit in the co-main event of UFC Glendale.

Besides Poirier, five other fighters got hit with 180-day medical suspensions. Cortney Casey, Tim Boetsch, Ricky Rainey, John Moraga, and Lauren Mueller received the lengthy sit. They can all be cleared by doctors to reduce the suspension.

Check out the full list of medical suspensions below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Dustin Poirier: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor, and needs an MRI on his right knee; also suspended a minimum of 45 days

Justin Gaethje: suspended 45 days for TKO

Alex Oliveira: suspended 45 days

Carlos Condit: suspended 45 days

Israel Adesanya: suspended 7 days

Marvin Vettori: suspended 45 days

Michelle Waterson: suspended 7 days

Cortney Casey: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days

Tim Boetsch: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days

Antonio Carlos Junior: suspended 45 days for hard bout

Muslim Salikov: suspended 7 days

Ricky Rainey: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor for KO and unspecified issue; also suspended a minimum of 45 days

John Moraga: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days

Wilson Reis: suspended 7 days

Brad Tavares: suspended 45 days

Krzysztof Jotko: suspended 60 days for KO and hard bout

Gilbert Burns: suspended 7 days

Daniel Moret: suspended 45 days for KO

Lauren Mueller: suspended 180 days or until cleared by a doctor; also suspended a minimum of 30 days

Shana Dobson: suspended 7 days

Yushin Okami: suspended 7 days

Dhiego Lima: suspended 30 days for hard bout

Adam Wieczorek: suspended 7 days

Arjan Bhullar: suspended 7 days

Alejandro Perez: suspended 7 days

Matthew Lopez: suspended 45 days for TKO

Luke Sanders: suspended 45 days

Patrick Williams: suspended 45 days