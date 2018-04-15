UFC Glendale Reebok Payouts, Gate, & Attendance Revealed

UFC Glendale has wrapped up and now we have some details on the aftermath.
Last night (April 14), UFC Glendale took place inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, Dustin Poirier took on Justin Gaethje in a front runner for “Fight of the Year.” Poirier ended up earning a fourth round TKO victory. Of course both men snagged “Fight of the Night” bonuses.
In the co-main event, welterweights Alex Oliveira and Carlos Condit did battle. Condit was looking for his first victory since May 2015. He didn’t find it as Oliveira locked in a guillotine choke and eventually forced the tap in the second round.
Below is the full list of UFC Glendale Reebok payouts (via MMAJunkie.com):
Reebok Payouts
Dustin Poirier: $20,000
def. Justin Gaethje: $3,500
Alex Oliveira: $10,000
def. Carlos Condit: $15,000
Israel Adesanya: $3,500
def. Marvin Vettori: $5,000
Michelle Waterson: $5,000
def. Cortney Casey: $5,000
Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000
def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000
Muslim Salikhov: $3,500
def. Ricky Rainey: $3,500
John Moraga: $10,000
def. Wilson Reis: $10,000
Brad Tavares: $15,000
def. Krzysztof Jotko: $5,000
Gilbert Burns: $5,000
def. Dan Moret: $3,500
Lauren Mueller: $3,500
def. Shana Dobson: $3,500
Yushin Okami: $15,000
def. Dhiego Lima: $5,000
Adam Wieczorek: $3,500
def. Arjan Bhullar: $3,500
Alejandro Perez: $5,000
def. Matthew Lopez: $5,000
Luke Sanders: $5,000
def. Patrick Williams: $5,000
Attendance & Gate
UFC officials released the attendance and gate for UFC Glendale. The event drew a crowd of 11,382 with a gate of $1,085,712. This was the UFC’s debut in Glendale and their third trip to Arizona.
Did you enjoy UFC Glendale?