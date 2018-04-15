UFC Glendale Reebok Payouts, Gate, & Attendance Revealed

UFC Glendale has wrapped up and now we have some details on the aftermath.

Last night (April 14), UFC Glendale took place inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the main event, Dustin Poirier took on Justin Gaethje in a front runner for “Fight of the Year.” Poirier ended up earning a fourth round TKO victory. Of course both men snagged “Fight of the Night” bonuses.

In the co-main event, welterweights Alex Oliveira and Carlos Condit did battle. Condit was looking for his first victory since May 2015. He didn’t find it as Oliveira locked in a guillotine choke and eventually forced the tap in the second round.

Below is the full list of UFC Glendale Reebok payouts (via MMAJunkie.com):

Reebok Payouts

Dustin Poirier: $20,000

def. Justin Gaethje: $3,500

Alex Oliveira: $10,000

def. Carlos Condit: $15,000

Israel Adesanya: $3,500

def. Marvin Vettori: $5,000

Michelle Waterson: $5,000

def. Cortney Casey: $5,000

Antonio Carlos Junior: $5,000

def. Tim Boetsch: $20,000

Muslim Salikhov: $3,500

def. Ricky Rainey: $3,500

John Moraga: $10,000

def. Wilson Reis: $10,000

Brad Tavares: $15,000

def. Krzysztof Jotko: $5,000

Gilbert Burns: $5,000

def. Dan Moret: $3,500

Lauren Mueller: $3,500

def. Shana Dobson: $3,500

Yushin Okami: $15,000

def. Dhiego Lima: $5,000

Adam Wieczorek: $3,500

def. Arjan Bhullar: $3,500

Alejandro Perez: $5,000

def. Matthew Lopez: $5,000

Luke Sanders: $5,000

def. Patrick Williams: $5,000

Attendance & Gate

UFC officials released the attendance and gate for UFC Glendale. The event drew a crowd of 11,382 with a gate of $1,085,712. This was the UFC’s debut in Glendale and their third trip to Arizona.

Did you enjoy UFC Glendale?