UFC is in Glendale, Arizona tonight for UFC on FOX 29 – and the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts has quite the card in store for fight fans.
In the main event of the evening, top-ten ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will collide inside the cage for what is expected to be a heavy-hitting affair. Both men are looking to solidify themselves as title contenders in what is arguably the UFC’s most talent-stacked division.
The co-featured bout of the evening will see the return of former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, as he shares the cage with Alex Oliveira. The card features many more exciting bouts that MMA fans should enjoy.
We’ll be providing UFC Glendale Results here tonight, starting at 3:30pm ET with the UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims. We’ll have ‘quick results’ for the prelim fights and then starting at 10pm ET, we’ll be doing round-by-round live coverage of every fight on the main card.
It’s going to be an exciting night and we hope you’ll join us here at MMANews.com.
UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims
- Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret
- Women’s flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller
- Welterweight: Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami
- Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek
- Bantamweight: Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez
- Bantamweight: Luke Sanders vs. Patrick Williams
Preliminary Card
- Middleweight: Tim Boetsch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior
- Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Ricky Rainey
- Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. John Moraga
- Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brad Tavares
UFC Glendale Main Card
- Lightweight: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje
- Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira
- Middleweight: Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
- Women’s strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs. Cortney Casey