UFC is in Glendale, Arizona tonight for UFC on FOX 29 – and the worldwide leader in mixed martial arts has quite the card in store for fight fans.

In the main event of the evening, top-ten ranked lightweights Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will collide inside the cage for what is expected to be a heavy-hitting affair. Both men are looking to solidify themselves as title contenders in what is arguably the UFC’s most talent-stacked division.

The co-featured bout of the evening will see the return of former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit, as he shares the cage with Alex Oliveira. The card features many more exciting bouts that MMA fans should enjoy.

We’ll be providing UFC Glendale Results here tonight, starting at 3:30pm ET with the UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims. We’ll have ‘quick results’ for the prelim fights and then starting at 10pm ET, we’ll be doing round-by-round live coverage of every fight on the main card.

It’s going to be an exciting night and we hope you’ll join us here at MMANews.com.

UFC Fight Pass Exclusive Prelims

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs. Dan Moret

Women's flyweight: Shana Dobson vs. Lauren Mueller

Welterweight: Dhiego Lima vs. Yushin Okami

Heavyweight: Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek

Bantamweight: Matthew Lopez vs. Alejandro Perez

Bantamweight: Luke Sanders vs. Patrick Williams

Preliminary Card

Middleweight: Tim Boetsch vs. Antonio Carlos Junior

Welterweight: Muslim Salikhov vs. Ricky Rainey

Flyweight: Wilson Reis vs. John Moraga

Middleweight: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brad Tavares

UFC Glendale Main Card