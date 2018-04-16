UFC Glendale Salaries: Dustin Poirier Tops List Thanks to Win Bonus

Dustin Poirier reigns supreme in the list of UFC Glendale salaries.

UFC Glendale took place this past Saturday night (April 14) inside the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Headlining the card was a lightweight tilt between Poirier and Justin Gaethje. “The Diamond” earned a fourth round TKO victory. He nabbed $170,000 including an $85,000 win bonus, while Gaethje took in $110,000.

In the co-main event Alex Oliveira took on former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Oliveira won the bout via second-round submission. Oliveira took home $100,000 including a $50,000 win bonus, while Condit is $115,000 richer.

Peep the rest of the salaries below (via MMAJunkie.com):

Dustin Poirier: $170,000 (includes $85,000 win bonus)

def. Justin Gaethje: $110,000

Alex Oliveira: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus)

def. Carlos Condit $115,000

Israel Adesanya: $106,000 (includes $53,000 win bonus)

def. Marvin Vettori $20,000

Michelle Waterson: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Cortney Casey $33,000

Antonio Carlos Junior: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Tim Boetsch $72,000

Muslim Salikhov: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Ricky Rainey $14,000

John Moraga: $74,000 (includes $37,000 win bonus)

def. Wilson Reis $31,000

Brad Tavares: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus)

def. Krzysztof Jotko $36,000

Gilbert Burns: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus)

def. Dan Moret $12,000

Lauren Mueller: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus)

def. Shana Dobson $12,000

Yushin Okami: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus)

def. Dhiego Lima $15,000

Adam Wieczorek: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Arjan Bhullar $12,000

Alejandro Perez: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

def. Matthew Lopez $33,000

Luke Sanders: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Patrick Williams $12,000

It’s important to note that the salaries do not include performance bonuses or Reebok payouts. They also do not include deductions from insurance, taxes, or licenses. The UFC often times pays out bonuses that are not disclosed. These bonuses are also not included in the salaries.

In the bonuses not included with salaries, Poirier and Gaethje earned an additional $50,000 each for “Fight of the Night.” Adam Wieczorek and Oliveira also earned $50,000 each for “Performance of the Night.”

What do you think of the UFC Glendale salaries? Are the figures higher or lower than what you expected?