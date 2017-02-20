UFC Halifax (Feb. 19) Reebok Payouts: Travis Browne & Johny Hendricks Earn $15,000

The Reebok payouts for the UFC Fight Night 105 fighters have been released.

MMAJunkie.com got a hold of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Athletic Outfitting payouts for last night’s (Feb. 19) event. The payouts totaled $122,500. This of course does not include fighter salaries or bonuses.

Travis Browne and Johny Hendricks earned $15,000 for wearing the Reebok gear. They topped the list for the entire card. Browne suffered a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in the main event. Lewis walked away with $10,000.

As for Hendricks, he emerged victorious against Hector Lombard. It was “Bigg Rigg’s” first win since March 2015. Lombard earned $5,000 through the Reebok program.

Gavin Tucker, who made his UFC debut, snagged his first check through the program. He’ll be $2,500 richer. His opponent, Sam Sicilia, nabbed $10,000. Sicilia has been with the UFC since 2012, which is why he earned more money through the program. Tucker earned a unanimous decision win.

Here are the full UFC Fight Night 105 Reebok payouts:

Derrick Lewis: $10,000 def. Travis Browne: $15,000

Johny Hendricks: $15,000 def. Hector Lombard: $5,000

Gavin Tucker: $2,500 def. Sam Sicilia: $10,000

Elias Theodorou: $5,000 def. Cezar Ferreira: $10,000

Sara McMann: $5,000 def. Gina Mazany: $2,500

Paul Felder: $5,000 def. Alessandro Ricci: $2,500

Santiago Ponzinibbio: $5,000 def. Nordine Taleb: $5,000

Randa Markos: $5,000 def. Carla Esparza: $2,500

Aiemann Zahabi: $2,500 def. Reginaldo Vieira: $2,500

Thiago Santos: $5,000 def. Jack Marshman: $2,500

Gerald Meerschaert: $2,500 def. Ryan Janes: $2,500