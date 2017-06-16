UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes Airlifted Following Truck Collision With Train

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Matt Hughes has been airlifted following a collision.

UFC President Dana White broke the news to ESPN. White said a truck Hughes was in collided with a moving train earlier today (June 16). White talked briefly about the damage done to Hughes:

“Apparently he has head trauma. His family is traveling to him now.”

White didn’t know more details other than Hughes was helping out a friend. We’ll update the story as it develops. Our thoughts and prayers are with Hughes and his family.