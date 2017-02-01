The latest fighter to be flagged for a potential USADA anti-doping violation has left the UFC with a hole in this weekend’s UFC Houston card that simply won’t be filled. Heavyweight Justin Ledet has been flagged by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, the UFC announced today. Ledet had previously been pulled from the card, and his fight with Dmitriy Sosnovskiy nixed.

No reason was given when the scrap was originally pulled from the official line-up, but it would appear this potential violation would be the answer. Ledet (8-0) was coming off his second straight win in the promotion.

As is standard in potential violation cases, no indication of what banned substance was involved was given. The UFC’s official statement is below: