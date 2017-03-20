UFC Heavyweight Timothy Johnson Happy To Step Up On Short Notice For Top 10 Fight

UFC heavyweight Timothy Johnson, otherwise known as the man with the baddest mustache in the octagon since Don Frye, is looking up. Coming off a split decision win over Daniel Omielańczuk at UFC Fight Night 107 this past weekend, Johnson, ranked 12th in the UFC heavyweight division, will likely be bumped up a spot or two with the next rankings update. Beyond that, however, Johnson is looking towards the top of the division. Knowing that most fighters in the weight class already have dance partners, the big man is more than willing to step up as a short notice replacement.

Speaking to MMAJunkie, Johnson outlined the reality of the current UFC heavyweight landscape.

Right now, there’s a lot of heavyweights in the top-10, right the way from the champ to 10, that do have fights, and I’m going to stay ready. If someone falls off, I’ll be more than happy to climb in and fill a spot. Whether it’s from 1, 2, 3, 4, I don’t care. Everyone will expect me to lose, so that should be an easy win for the other guy, right?

Johnson has a point. With Josh Barnett and Ben Rothwell facing suspension, Cain Velasquez coming off surgery, and nearly every other top ten heavyweight booked, there aren’t exactly a lot of options for the two-time Division II all-American wrestler.

In the meantime, Johnson wants to make some changes to his game. His last four fights have all gone the distance, and he hasn’t had a finish since his UFC debut in 2015 against Shamil Abdurakhimov. “I think I’m going to go back to trying to get it done in the first round” said Johnson, “because 15 minutes for a heavyweight, I don’t like it too much.”