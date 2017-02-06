UFC Houston (Feb. 4) Event Totals $90,000 in Reebok Payouts

Another card, another set of Reebok payouts.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) made its return to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas this past Saturday night (Feb. 4). The Fight Night event was headlined by the returning Chan Sung Jung. His opponent was Dennis Bermudez.

Despite being away from over three years due to mandatory military duties for South Korea, the “Korean Zombie” scored a devastating first-round knockout (see it here).

The co-main event saw strawweight prospect Alexa Grasso taste defeat for the first time against Felice Herrig. Even though Grasso had a last minute surge, it wasn’t enough as Herrig more active offensively throughout the fight and landed the more effective strikes.

Jessica Andrade punched her ticket to a title shot against Joanna Jedrzejczyk with her win over Angela Hill. The two 115-pounders earned “Fight of the Night” bonuses. When interviewed after the event was over, UFC President Dana White confirmed Andrade is next in line.

The UFC Houston athlete outfitting payouts have been revealed (via MMAJunkie.com). “The Menace” tied for the highest paid fighter in these payouts with $10,000. Bermudez has had 13 fights inside the Octagon and that’s not including his three bouts in The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) house.

Ovince Saint Preux joins Bermudez with a $10,000 check as well. He has had 12 fights inside the Octagon. He sits at 7-5 in the UFC and suffered his third straight loss, the worst stretch of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

It should be noted that the Reebok payouts do not include the fighter’s salaries or bonuses. You can see how the rest of the card fared below:

Chan Sung Jung: $5,000 def. Dennis Bermudez: $10,000

Felice Herrig: $2,500 def. Alexa Grasso: $2,500

James Vick: $5,000 def. Abel Trujillo: $5,000

Volkan Oezdemir: $2,500 def. Ovince Saint Preux: $10,000

Marcel Fortuna: $2,500 def. Anthony Hamilton: $5,000

Jessica Andrade: $5,000 def. Angela Hill: $2,500

Curtis Blaydes: $2,500 def. Adam Milstead: $2,500

Chas Skelly: $5,000 def. Chris Gruetzemacher: $2,500

Ricardo Lucas Ramos: $2,500 def. Michinori Tanaka: $2,500

Tecia Torres: $2,500 def. Bec Rawlings: $2,500

Niko Price: $2,500 def. Alex Morono: $2,500

Khalil Rountree: $2,500 def. Daniel Jolly: $2,500