UFC Houston (Feb. 4) Medical Suspensions: Seven Fighters Shelved Indefinitely

This past Saturday night (Feb. 4) the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its third event of 2017. The card’s main event was a featherweight match-up between Chan Sung Jung and Dennis Bermudez. The “Korean Zombie’s” return was a successful one as he knocked out “The Menace” with an uppercut.

Fans in the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas saw strawweight prospect Alexa Grasso battle Felice Herrig in the co-main event. “Lil Bulldog” pulled off the upset win by being more active offensively and connecting with the cleaner shots.

Another pivotal bout was the main card opener. No. 5 ranked UFC strawweight Jessica Andrade fought Invicta FC 115-pound champion Angela Hill. Andrade and Hill earned “Fight of the Night” bonuses for their exciting scrap. In the end, it was Andrade who earned the unanimous decision win.

The event’s medical suspensions have been released (via MMAJunkie.com). Seven fighters will have to sit out indefinitely. One of those competitors is Adam Milstead, who suffered a knee injury during one of Blaydes’ takedowns in the second round.

You can view the medical suspensions served to all 24 fighters on the Houston card below:

Chan Sung Jung: Suspended until Feb. 14

Dennis Bermudez: Suspended until April 6

Felice Herrig: Suspended until Feb. 14

Alexa Grasso: Suspended until Feb. 14

James Vick: Suspended indefinitely

Abel Trujillo: Suspended until Feb. 20

Volkan Oezdemir: Suspended until Feb. 20

Ovince Saint Preux: Suspended until Feb. 20

Marcel Fortuna: Suspended until March 22

Anthony Hamilton: Suspended until April 6

Jessica Andrade: Suspended until March 22

Angela Hill: Suspended until March 7

Curtis Blaydes: Suspended indefinitely

Adam Milstead: Suspended indefinitely

Ricardo Lucas Ramos: Suspended until March 7

Michinori Tanaka: Suspended indefinitely

Chas Skelly: Suspended indefinitely

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended until Feb. 12

Tecia Torres: Suspended indefinitely

Bec Rawlings: Suspended indefinitely

Niko Price: Suspended until March 7

Alex Morono: Suspended until April 6

Khalil Rountree: Suspended until Feb. 12

Daniel Jolly: Suspended until April 6