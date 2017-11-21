UFC KO of The Week: Alistair Overeem Stops Junior dos Santos (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Alistair Overeem ending Junior dos Santos’ night in round two. The two met back in Dec. 2015. Overeem took out his opponent with a left hook and some ground-and-pound. The video was released in anticipation for UFC 218.

That event takes place on Dec. 2 inside the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Overeem will battle Francis Ngannou on the main card. “The Reem” has gone 6-1 in his last seven outings. He defeated Fabricio Werdum via majority decision in his last bout, breaking the tie between the two.