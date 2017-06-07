UFC KO of the Week: Derek Brunson Starches Roan Carneiro

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Derek Brunson laying leather to Roan Carneiro. The two met back in Feb. 2016. Brunson made short work of his opponent, finishing him in the opening frame. The video was released in anticipation for UFC Fight Night 110.

That event takes place this Sunday (June 11) inside the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Brunson will battle Dan Kelly in the co-main event. Below is the description for this “KO of the Week:”

“Watch Derek Brunson finish Roan Carneiro during their middleweight bout at Fight Night Pittsburgh in 2016. Don’t miss Brunson take on Daniel Kelly at Fight Night Auckland on June 11.”