UFC KO of The Week: Dustin Poirier Cracks Bobby Green (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Dustin Poirier’s left hand taking out Bobby Green. The two met back in June 2016. Poirier took out his opponent in the first round. The video was released in anticipation for UFC Fight Night 120.

That event takes place on Nov. 11 inside the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia. Poirier will battle Anthony Pettis in the main event. Below is the description for this “KO of the Week:”

“Dustin Poirier’s last knockout victory came last year against Bobby Green at UFC 199. Poirier next faces the former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in the main event of Fight Night Norfolk.”