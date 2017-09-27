UFC KO of The Week: Fabricio Werdum Finishes Mark Hunt (Video)

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Fabricio Werdum’s flying knee taking out Mark Hunt. The two met back in Nov. 2014. Werdum took out his opponent inside two rounds. The video was released in anticipation for UFC 216.

That event takes place on Oct. 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Werdum will battle Derrick Lewis on the main card. Below is the description for this “KO of the Week:”

“Watch Fabricio Werdum defeat Hunt for the UFC heavyweight interim title at UFC 180. Don’t miss Werdum take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7.”