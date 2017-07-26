UFC KO of The Week: Jimi Manuwa Crushes Ovince Saint Preux

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Jimi Manuwa laying leather to Ovince Saint Preux. The two met back in Oct. 2016. Manuwa took out his opponent inside two rounds. The video was released in anticipation for UFC 214.

That event takes place this Saturday (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Manuwa will battle Volkan Oezdemir in the main card opener. Below is the description for this “KO of the Week:”

“Jimi Manuwa was the first person to KO Ovince Saint Preux in the UFC back at UFC 204 in Manchester. Manuwa faces Volkan Oezdemir to lead off the UFC 214 Pay-Per-View on Saturday, July 29.”