UFC KO of The Week: Jimi Manuwa Crushes Ovince Saint Preux

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.”

This time it’s Jimi Manuwa laying leather to Ovince Saint Preux. The two met back in Oct. 2016. Manuwa took out his opponent inside two rounds. The video was released in anticipation for UFC 214.

That event takes place this Saturday (July 29) inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. Manuwa will battle Volkan Oezdemir in the main card opener. Below is the description for this “KO of the Week:”

“Jimi Manuwa was the first person to KO Ovince Saint Preux in the UFC back at UFC 204 in Manchester. Manuwa faces Volkan Oezdemir to lead off the UFC 214 Pay-Per-View on Saturday, July 29.”

Latest MMA News

Geoff Nealvideo

Geoff Neal Talks About Win on Dana White’s Contender Series

0
Geoff Neal can now call himself an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter. Last night (July 25), Neal took on Chase Waldon. The bout was part of...
Jimi Manuwavideo

UFC KO of The Week: Jimi Manuwa Crushes Ovince Saint Preux

0
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out a new “KO of the Week.” This time it’s Jimi Manuwa laying leather to Ovince Saint Preux....
Greg La Rosavideo

Mayweather’s ‘Form Voltron’ Bodyguard Willing to do USADA Test

0
Greg La Rosa admits that Conor McGregor's steroid accusations got him a little heated. La Rosa is one of the bodyguards on Floyd Mayweather's team....
Jeff Novitzky

UFC’s Jeff Novitzky to Commissions: Get The Drug Testing Right

0
Jeff Novitzky is hoping to have gotten through to athletic commissions when it comes to drug testing. Novitzky is the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) VP...
Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

USADA Discusses Drug Testing Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather

0
The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) says they're doing robust testing with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather. Recently, a spokesperson for USADA talked about the drug...
Load more